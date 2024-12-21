Hyderabad: 3 held for illegal sale of Chinese manja worth Rs 4.26 lakh

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested after the Mangalhat police raided two shops and seized Chinese manja worth Rs. 4.26 lakhs on Saturday, December 21.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the shops located at Mangalhath market. The three accused – Vinay Raj Singh, Anoop Singh and Shanker Singh – were illegally selling the Chinese thread used for flying kites.

The Telangana government has banned the sale and use of Chinese manja after animal rights activists protested stating several birds end up grievously injured and in most cases killed.

A case has been registered.