Hyderabad: 3 held for illegal sale of Chinese manja worth Rs 4.26 lakh

The Telangana government has banned the sale and use of Chinese manja after animal rights activists protested stating several birds end up grievously injured and in most cases killed.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st December 2024 8:13 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested after the Mangalhat police raided two shops and seized Chinese manja worth Rs. 4.26 lakhs on Saturday, December 21.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the shops located at Mangalhath market. The three accused – Vinay Raj Singh, Anoop Singh and Shanker Singh – were illegally selling the Chinese thread used for flying kites.

A case has been registered.

