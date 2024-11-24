Hyderabad: 3 held for kidnapping baby boy from hospital after having 3 girls

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested on Sunday, November 24 for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old boy from Niloufer Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad. Baby Sauqlain was safely returned to the caregivers.

The accused have been identified as Shaheen Begum, 28, Reshma, 30, and Abdulla, 35.

According to the complaint, a 27-year-old housewife from Zaheerabad, Haseena Begum gave birth to a baby boy on October 25. The infant was diagnosed with jaundice and was transferred to Niloufer Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

On November 23, while Haseena and her mother were in the process of signing discharge papers, a woman in burkha approached them claiming to know everything about the hospital. As the woman distracted Haseena’s mother, the other accused abducted the baby and fled.

Also Read One month old kidnapped from hospital in Hyderabad

Upon receiving information, police registered a case. Investigation revealed that Abdulla and his wife, Reshma, already parents to three daughters, were desperate for a male child. Fearing another girl, they hatched a plan to kidnap a male infant. Shaheen Begum, Reshma’s younger sister, was brought to Hyderabad to assist her during her pregnancy and joined the scheme.

On November 23, Abdulla and Shaheen Begum visited Niloufer Hospital where Shaheen selected a mother with a baby boy leaving the hospital in Hyderabad. She distracted the mother and kidnapped the baby boy fleeing the scene with Abdulla who waited nearby. They quickly escaped in an autorickshaw.

The Nampally police launched a full-scale investigation forming five teams to track the suspects. They examined CCTV footage from the hospital in Hyderabad and traced the suspect’s vehicle, which was seen heading towards Kurnool on National Highway 44.

Based on this information, the police coordinated with local authorities, and a team was dispatched to the Kurnool highway.

On November 24, a team from the Gadwal police station intercepted the accused’s vehicle at the Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal District. Subsequently, the accused were arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.