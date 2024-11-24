One month old kidnapped from hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A one-month-old baby was kidnapped from a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 23.

The incident occurred at the Niloufer Hospital in the Bazarghat area. The baby, who had been undergoing treatment for jaundice, was discharged on Saturday.

As the baby’s mother, Hasina Begum, was preparing to leave for Zaheerabad district, an unidentified woman befriended her and persuaded Hasina to accompany her to purchase medicines at the hospital.

“The woman convinced the mother to buy medicines, assuring her that she would look after the baby. Hasina handed over the baby, and the stranger disappeared with the child while she was at the counter. The suspect took the baby, boarded an auto, then met another person and switched to a bike,” said Niloufer Hospital superintendent P Ravi Kumar.

He added that the police are actively searching for the woman.

The police registered a case of kidnapping, based on the examination of the CCTV footage, one of the police teams apprehended the Kinapper in Pargi and rescued the baby.