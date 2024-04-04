Hyderabad: 3 held for sale of innerwear with images of Hindu deities

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazar police apprehended three people on Tuesday, April 2, for selling innerwear embroidered with images of Hindu religious figures Rama and Sita.

Sub-inspector of Sultan Bazar police station, A Naresh, upon receiving a credible information about sale of such garments, reached Global Extension Sports Shop, Sultan Bazar, Koti. “During inspection, we found images of religious figures on langoot (a traditional garment worn by men during wrestling),” he told Siasat.com.

The person arrested have been identified as store manager Mujahid, 42, tailor Raheem Mubin, 48, and Manoj Mittal, 26. The officials have seized a stock of such innerwear.

Based on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 295 (the act of destroying or damaging sacred places of worship or objects with the intention of insulting a particular religious group), 295 (the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any citizen), and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.).