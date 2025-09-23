Hyderabad: 3 including home guard, arrested for plotting realtor’s murder

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police foiled a plan by a gang to murder a realtor and arrested three people, including a home guard.

The police seized two knives, two bikes, and Rs 10,000 in cash from them.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Imran, 35, Mohammed Saif, 21, and Nenavath Sriram, 35, home guard of Falaknuma police station. Four others are absconding.

According to the police, Imran was facing financial disputes in his automobile business a year ago with his former business partner, Yaseen. There were also disputes over a property. Amid the disputes, Imran’s home was attacked, a case followed, and the accused were arrested.

Later, Imran learned of another attack Yaseen was planning against him and sought help from a man named Ibrahim, who was acquainted with the home guard Sriram, Saif, and four others.

“Imran promised to pay Ibrahim and his associates Rs 9 lakh if they killed Yaseen and paid an advance of Rs 60,000 to them. On Monday evening, while the gang was waiting to attack Yaseen at Vattepally Colony near Nice Hotel, Saif and Sriram were arrested,” said Mailardevpally SHO, P Narender.

The home guard assured the remaining gang members that he would ensure they were not beaten by the police and urged them to carry out the attack within the Falaknuma police station limits. He also told them he would secure their bail if they were caught.

Police are continuing efforts to apprehend Ibrahim and the other absconding members of the gang.