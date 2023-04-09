Hyderabad: 3 interstate drug smugglers held, 120 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police acting on specific information apprehended 3 interstate drug smugglers and seized 120 kilograms of ganja, two cars, a motorcycle and four mobile phones, all worth Rs. 50.90 lakh from them.

Pritham Ray, 22, of Odisha, Bidyut Rai, 24, of Odisha and Rajesh Jain of Sangareddy are arrested and the main supplier Deepankar of Malkangiri in Odisha in absconding.

K Shilpavalli, DCP Madhapur, at a press conference said the accused persons are procuring the ganja from local ganja cultivators around Malkangiri area of Odisha State and supplied to ganja sellers in different States. On April 7, accused Pritham Ray and his cousin brother Deepankar who is main supplier procured 60 packets of ganja containing two kilograms in each and all weighing about 120 kilograms at Malkangiri of Odisha State and they loaded in Skoda Vehicle and Hyundai Aura.

“On April 8, they reached Hyderabad at Kolluru outskirts under the limit of RC Puram police station to deliver the said ganja to the receiver Rajesh Gain. On credible information the RC Puram Police and SOT Madhapur zone police apprehended three accused persons near labour adda’s at Kollur village while Deepankar escaped,” said the DCP.

The accused persons purchase the Ganja for Rs. 4,000/- per kilogram and sell it to the needy customers at Rs. 30,000 per kilogram.