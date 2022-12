Hyderabad: Customs officials seized gold weighing around three kilograms from a passenger at RGI Shamshabad Airport on Saturday.

On information the Customs officials stopped and checked a passenger who arrived from Dubai to Hyderabad in a flight FZ 461.

The officials on checking baggage found the passenger was smuggling gold and seized 1547 grams of 24 carat gold and 1414 grams of 18 carat gold. The total value of gold is around Rs 1.37 crore. A case is booked.