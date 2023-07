Hyderabad: Police have filed two cases against members of ‘Yafai’ family after they clashed over property a dispute at Balapur road on Friday.

The first case was filed against Khalid Bin Hasan Yafai and others under Section 307 r/w 34 of IPC and the other case against Abdul Rahman Bin Hassan Yafai and others under the same sections.

The video of the clash went viral on social media. Three persons were injured in the clash and rushed to a private hospital in Malakpet for treatment.