Hyderabad: 3 sentenced to life for father’s murder

Hyderabad: A local court at L B Nagar convicted three siblings in a murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment for killing their father in 2018. The court imposed a fine of Rs 500 on them.

The three persons Medipally Tarun, S Anjali and S Priyanka in 2018 had attacked and killed their father Krishna in their house at Meerpet after a fight over gratuity amount received by him on his retirement.

Krishna had five daughters, two of them married, and a son. His wife passed away about 12 years ago due to ill health. He retired as an attender attender in the water works department in June 2018. After his retirement, Krishna took a flat on rent at Nandanavanam and lived by himself due to differences with his children.

On his retirement, Krishna received about Rs 12 lakh as pension. His children Anjali, Priyanka and Tarun had been pressurising him to share the money with them, which Krishna did not agree to.

On 11 November 2018, morning, he visited the children at the Old Jillelaguda house when Anjali, Priyanka and Tarun were present. Post lunch, arguments erupted between Krishna and his children over the pension money.

At about 6 pm, enraged at his father’s refusal to share the money, Tarun picked up an iron rod and hit Krishna on the legs, causing severe bleeding. The family took him to the hospital only at midnight, where he was declared brought dead.