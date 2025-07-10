Hyderabad: 3 women arrested for beating woman to death in Kishanbagh

The three women went to the house of a lady, Mahboob Bee and attacked her with a wooden stick during a quarrel.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 10th July 2025 8:47 pm IST
Representational Image of crime scene
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police arrested three persons who had allegedly attacked a woman during a quarrel, resulting in her death.

The accused are Amreen Begum, 27, Ameena Begum, 27, and Baby Begum, 28, all residents of Kishanbagh.

According to MA Jaweed, ACP Falaknuma, the three women went to the house of a lady, Mahboob Bee and attacked her with a wooden stick during a quarrel.

MS Creative School

“The three accused first beat the daughter of Shaheda Begum, after entering the house, when Mahboob Bee came to her rescue, Amreen, Ameena, and Baby attacked her and hit her with a stick, leading to her death,” said the ACP.

A case was booked against the three women following the death of Mahboob Bee. On Thursday, all three people were arrested. They were produced before the court and remanded. The three women were shifted to the Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 10th July 2025 8:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button