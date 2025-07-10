Hyderabad: 3 women arrested for beating woman to death in Kishanbagh

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police arrested three persons who had allegedly attacked a woman during a quarrel, resulting in her death.

The accused are Amreen Begum, 27, Ameena Begum, 27, and Baby Begum, 28, all residents of Kishanbagh.

According to MA Jaweed, ACP Falaknuma, the three women went to the house of a lady, Mahboob Bee and attacked her with a wooden stick during a quarrel.

“The three accused first beat the daughter of Shaheda Begum, after entering the house, when Mahboob Bee came to her rescue, Amreen, Ameena, and Baby attacked her and hit her with a stick, leading to her death,” said the ACP.

A case was booked against the three women following the death of Mahboob Bee. On Thursday, all three people were arrested. They were produced before the court and remanded. The three women were shifted to the Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.