Wife, daughter and her lover kill man, dump body in Hyderabad lake

Hyderabad: A shocking case has come to light from Telangana’s Ghatkesar where police on Wednesday, July 9, arrested the wife, the daughter and her lover, of a man after his body was found disposed of in the Edulabad pond.

The deceased has been identified as Vadluri Lingam, 45, who worked as a security guard in BN apartments, Noorkhan Bazar through an agency called Om Sri Sai Security Services.

The accused have been identified as Vadluri Sharadha, wife of the deceased, Vadluri Manisha, daughter of the deceased and Mohammad Javed Hussain, who had allegedly had an affair with his daughter.

On Monday, July 7, police received a complaint from Sharadha informing of the death of her husband. In her complaint, Sharadha stated that her husband left the house on the midnight of July 6 for work and never returned.

However, when he did not return by 10:00 am the next day, Sharadha called the his workplace and learned that he had not reported for duty.

Later at 12:54 pm the deceased’s daughter Manisha received a photo from her father’s workplace asking her to identify a body. Manisha identified the body to be her father’s and was informed that Ghatkesar police found the body in Edulabad lake.

Sharadha along with two of her daughters, went to the lake, identfied the body and asked necessary action to be taken.

Following this, police launched an investigation and found that all three of the accused had hatred against the deceased which led to them hatching a plan to murder him.

According to the police, Manisha, already married, was having an affair with Hussain, and her father was against it. The deceased’s wife, Sharadha also alleged that her husband was addicted to toddy and also harassed her by suspecting her character.

The three consequently made a plan to eliminate the deceased, and on the night of July 6, Sharadha mixed sleeping pills in her husband’s drink which were provided by Hussain.

After Lingam consumed the toddy, Hussain arrived at their house with a bottle of alcohol which he made Lingam consume. When Lingam was in a drunken state, Hussain suffocated him with a pillow as the women held him down.

The Hussain thrashed Lingam, slapped him, and finally strangulated him with a rope.

All three accused left the deceased in the house and then went out for a movie. Upon returning, they booked a cab to dispose off the body.

When the cab driver reached and saw Lingam unconscious, he tried cancelling the booking. However the accused convinced him saying that Lingam had had too much to drink and needed to be handed over to his family.

The cab driver agreed and the two women sat in the cab with the deceased as Hussain followed behind on his bike. Upon reaching the lake, the accused dragged the body and dumped it in the lake and his belongings in the bushes.

A case has been registered against the three under sections 103(1), 238, 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).