Hyderabad woman murders husband in Vattepally

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly murdered her husband at Vattepally under the Mailardevpally police station limits, unable to endure his persistent harassment.

The victim, Shaik Mohammed, a daily wage laborer, was reportedly addicted to alcohol. He often return home intoxicated and harass his wife and children.

Frustrated by his behavior, the wife decided to kill him. On Tuesday night, following an argument, she struck Shaik on the head with a large boulder, resulting in his death, according to a Mailardevpally police official.

The incident came to light the next morning when locals alerted the police. Officers arrived at the scene and moved the body to the mortuary. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.