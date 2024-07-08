Hyderabad: 30 bank accounts of DFI frozen over Rs 514-cr investment fraud

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad, investigating Dhanwantari Foundation International Trust’s Rs 514-crore investment fraud, said that they have froze about 30 bank accounts of the trust and floated companies.

The case was registered against DFI and its director Dr P Kamalakar Sharma and others in December 2023 for allegedly cheating around 4000 victims, mainly senior citizens from Brahmin community and collected around Rs 514 crores from them.

In its official statement, issued on Monday, July 8, CCS Hyderabad said the trust lured the victims by assuring to provide good profits from their investments within a specific period.

“CCS Hyderabad has till now identified properties acquired by DFI and its companies at DFI Hospital premises at Amberpet, in Ankapalli, Vizag, in Gannavaram, Vijayawada, in Siddipet, and in Midjil nearly about 450 Acres of land and also commericial space about 3000 Square yards in the heart of the Hyderabad City and succeeded in obtaining GOs in four properties and filed affidavits before the Hon’ble MSJ Court for absolute orders,” the statement read.

For the remaining two properties, the process is under progress with the Government and a forensic audit has also been conducted.

