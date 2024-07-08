Hyderabad: Commercial drivers protest against unpaid dues

Hyderabad: The hire vehicle drivers of the Commercial Tax Department (CTD) held a demonstration outside the CTD Head Office in Nampally on Monday, July 8, against their unmet demands.

The demonstrators were disappointed by their unfulfilled requests as the administration has had been unresponsive and reportedly failed to address their hire vehicle bills, which have been pending for 16 months.

“The burden of paying EMIs and school fees for our kids in June has taken a severe toll on our household budget. Most of us had to fall back on our gold and mortgage jewelry,” said a driver, explaining their plight.

Vehicle drivers are demanding an immediate resolution of their hire vehicle bills and payment of their pending dues to alleviate their financial strain.