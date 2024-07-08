CM Telangana Revanth announces establishment of Skill university

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, July 8, announced that a new ‘Skill’ university will be established soon. He ordered officials to make arrangements on ‘war footing’ and also asked industry bigwigs to come up with clear proposals for the same before the state Assembly’s next budget session at the end of this month.

Revanth Reddy also proposed the establishment of it within the premises of the Engineering Staff College at Gachibowli. The Telangana government will take a decision within 24 hours after examining the proposals received for the ‘Skill’ university, according to a release from the chief minister’s office (CMO). The chief minister and officials discussed the constitution of a Board for Skill university on the lines of ISB (International School of Business) and decided to float a board temporarily.

The Telangana chief minister also announced the state Department of Industries will be the nodal agency for the ‘Skill’ university.

On Monday, Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the representatives of various industrial units on skill development at the Engineering Staff College, Gachibowli. Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy were also present.

“The chief minister suggested to the officials to come up with a blueprint in advance for the courses which are being offered in the university, course curriculum, industrial needs and employment opportunities to the youth,” added the release. A report will be submitted a day or two before the Assembly budget session on July 23.

The CMO release also stated that the industry will play a critical role in demand assessment, curriculum development, skill training as well as offering internships for students at the ‘Skill’ university in Hyderabad. The hub for the ‘Skill’ university will be located in Hyderabad and a corpus fund will be created with CSR donations from the industry, it added.

The Telangana chief minister also said that the government’s main objective is to set up the ‘Skill’ university to provide advanced knowledge to the youth. Deputy chief minister Vikramarka has been asked to look after the financial issues of setting up the university and IT and industry minister Sridhar Babu will oversee the preparation of the curriculum and courses.

“The two ministers have been asked to formulate the proposals with a fixed deadline and meet every five days as the assembly session will commence in 15 days,” said the release. Revanth Reddy also ordered officials to examine whether the ‘Skill’ university should be established with a private partnership with the government or if the government alone can take up the responsibility.

“The officials have been asked to hire a reputed Consultancy to prepare all the necessary proposals and project reports for the establishment of the ‘Skill’ university,” added the statement from Revanth Reddy’s office.