Telangana govt committed to filling all job vacancies: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in view of protest at TGPSC on Friday stated that the state government is committed to fill all the vacancies in the government departments and is ready to take decisions to address the issues raised by the job aspirants.

The chief minister asked the unemployed youth not to fall prey to “conspiracies by some political parties” and vested interests. He assured that the ruling Congress government will take appropriate decisions ensuring no legal hurdles are faced again due to the sudden change of rules during the examination period.

Revanth Reddy said the unemployed will face injustice and the present job notifications will also be cancelled if the government takes wrong decisions like it happened during the previous government .

He said the government has already issued notifications to fill 28,942 posts as promised to the unemployed youth.

Revanth Reddy said that his government cleared all legal hurdles pending for years to fill Group -1, Group 2 and Group -3 posts.

“Government is putting all efforts to fill the vacancies by conducting the exams as per the job calendar. The CM announced that the job calendar will be released after discussion in the upcoming budget session of the state legislative Assembly,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana chief minister assured that the job calendar will be prepared in such a way that the job aspirants will not face any difficulties to appear for other job recruitment exams which are being conducted by the central government and other recruitment boards.

Revanth Reddy accused the political parties of playing with the lives of unemployed for political gains when the government is striving hard to render justice to the job aspirants.

The CM said that the unemployed youth will suffer more and the official process for recruitment will be stopped if the government takes decisions contrary to the provisions in the notifications under the pressure of political conspiracies.