Hyderabad: 30 health camps to be set up for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, September 16, asked officials to set up 30 health camps and station ambulances at locations for Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Narasimha stressed the availability of doctors and nursing staff to provide prompt treatment in emergencies. The minister further asked officials to ensure emergency medical services to Ganesh devotees and tourists at Tank Bund in the city.

In view of Ganesh’s immersion on Tuesday, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced 600 special buses at Tank Bund and other places. The move aims to ensure smooth and hassle-free transportation of devotees.

As per a TGSRTC press release, a fleet of 20 buses will operate between Kacheguda and Bashieerbagh, with an equal number running from Bashieerbagh to Ramnagar.

Additionally, 20 buses will serve the route between Old MLA Quarters and DSNR (Kothapet), while another set will cover the route from Old MLA Quarters to LB Nagar. Buses will also be available for travel between Old MLA Quarters and Midhani, as well as from Old MLA Quarters to Vanasthalipuram.