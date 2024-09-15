Hyderabad: TGSRTC to deploy 600 special buses for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: In view of Ganesh immersion on Tuesday, September 17, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced 600 special buses at Tank Bund and other places. The move aims to ensure smooth and hassle-free transportation of devotees.

According to a TGSRTC press note, a fleet of 20 buses will operate between Kacheguda and Bashieerbagh, with an equal number running from Bashieerbagh to Ramnagar.

Additionally, 20 buses will serve the route between Old MLA Quarters and DSNR (Kothapet), while another set will cover the route from Old MLA Quarters to LB Nagar. Buses will also be available for travel between Old MLA Quarters and Midhani, as well as from Old MLA Quarters to Vanasthalipuram.

Buses will also connect Indira Park with various destinations including Medipally, Secunderabad Station (via Route No. 20P), Kisala Bazar, Malakajgiri, ECIL X Road and Jam-e-Osmania.

Additionally, TGSRTC buses will operate from Lakdikapool to several destinations such as Patancheru, Rajendra Nagar, Kondapur, Jeedimetla, and Lingampally, with different numbers of buses assigned to each route.

In the Khairatabad and Lakdikapool areas, buses will be available to travel to Gachibowli, Jagadgirigutta, Borabanda, and Bachupally.

In view of Ganesh immersion on Tuesday, September 17, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced 600 special buses for the convenience of devotees at Tank Bund and other places. pic.twitter.com/o0gBEtcL64 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 15, 2024

If queries related to the operation of buses during Ganesh immersion, TGSRTC has urged citizens to contact the helplines: 9959226160; 9959226154.

Also Read Hyderabad CP holds review meet ahead of Ganesh idol immersion

Apart from TGSRTC special buses operating on Tuesday, September 17, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand directed patrol teams to intensify patrolling in mixed-community localities.

The move aims to ensure peace and prevent any communal tensions during the upcoming festivities.

The Hyderabad police commissioner highlighted the security challenges faced last year and called for enhanced traffic management in key areas such as Basheerbagh and MJ Market.

“Vehicles approaching critical junctions from different roads should be managed proportionally,” he stated, emphasizing the need for efficient coordination to prevent congestion and ensure safety.