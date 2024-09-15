Hyderabad CP holds review meet ahead of Ganesh idol immersion

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh idol immersion on September 17, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Sunday, September 15, directed patrol teams to intensify patrolling in mixed-community localities.

The move aims to ensure peace and prevent any communal tensions during the upcoming festivities.

The Hyderabad police commissioner highlighted the security challenges faced during last year and called for enhanced traffic management in key areas such as Basheerbagh and MJ Market. “Vehicles approaching critical junctions from different roads should be managed proportionally,” he stated, emphasizing the need for efficient coordination to prevent congestion and ensure safety.

Ganesh procession organizers have been instructed to move swiftly to avoid delays. The Hyderabad police commissioner also emphasized key security measures, including proper accommodation for forces, briefings for external units, robust communication systems, anti-sabotage checks, social media monitoring, and the deployment of SHE Teams and drones to ensure public safety during the immersion event.

In a review meeting, all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) briefed the commissioner regarding action plans being implemented in their jurisdiction.