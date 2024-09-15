Ganesh Utsav Samithi protests Tank Bund immersion ban by removing banners

Hyderabad: In response to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) ban on Ganesh immersion at Tank Bund, members of Ganesh Utsav Samithi took action on Sunday, September 15, by removing the flex banners and barricades set up earlier by the GHMC and Hyderabad police.

They underscored that immersions at Tank Bund have been a cherished tradition for years and urged the authorities to reconsider their decision and not disrupt the sentiments of devotees with new restrictions.

The members pointed out that despite similar restrictions in place in 2022 and 2023, immersions proceeded as planned.

Earlier in the day, the secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee Dr. R Shashidhar said that despite holding several meetings, the government has not made adequate arrangements for the immersion.

Issuing an ultimatum to the state government, the samithi demanded permission for the Ganesh immersion at Tank Bund.

They warned, “If the necessary arrangements are not completed by this afternoon, we will initiate a large-scale protest across the city. All Ganesh pandal organizers will gather for a demonstration near the mandapam.”

On Sunday, September 15, members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi removed flexes and barricades arranged by the Hyderabad police that prohibited the immersion of Ganesha idols in Tank Bund. pic.twitter.com/v0l9oyVVcw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 15, 2024

Earlier, the Hyderabad police and GHMC had placed flex banners with the message “No Idol Immersion on Tank Bund, as per Hon’ble High Court of Telangana State” at every hundred meters along Tank Bund and its connecting roads.

Additionally, officials had installed 10-foot-high fencing along Tank Bund to prevent the immersion of idols.