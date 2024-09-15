Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee threatens agitation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee has threatened to launch an agitation if the Telangana government fails to make proper arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad.

Dr. R. Shashidhar, Secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee, said that despite holding meetings, the government has not made adequate arrangements for the immersion.

“We will launch a massive agitation in the city if the arrangements are not completed by this afternoon. All Ganesh pandal organizers will stage a protest near the mandapam,” they warned.

A delegation from the committee visited Hussainsagar on Sunday to review the arrangements.