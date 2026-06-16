Andhra missing girl: Meat-stuffed dolls set up to lure wild animals

Kakinada: It has been over ten days since two-year-old Sunkara Gnaneswari went missing from a palm oil plantation in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district. On Tuesday, June 16, officials set up two dolls stuffed with meat chunks to attract wild animals around the missing area.

Gnaneswari and her pet dog accompanied her parents, plantation caretakers. On June 6, while heading back home, the couple thought either of them had the child, only to realise the little girl was missing.

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The same evening, a village resident reportedly spotted the girl near a hill with her pet dog and attempted to bring her home. But stopped after the dog barked at him. The couple lodged a complaint with the Tuni police the following day.

The pet dog came back, but Gnaneswari did not. It allegedly behaved strangely and refused to eat anything.

On June 13, a GPS tracker was fitted to the dog in hopes it would lead them to the child.

The pet dog returned, this time travelling 80 kilometer. But it died soon after. Officials believed it was infected by a virus.

Since then, the search has intensified. On directions from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) search team, with a 40-member team deployed alongside police, revenue, fire and forest department personnel.