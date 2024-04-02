Hyderabad: 30-year-old man found dead in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man, J Muniraj, was murdered by unknown assailants in Jubliee Hills area of the city in the early hours of Monday, April 1.

The victim, traveled to Jubilee Hills on Sunday night where he was to meet someone who promised to assist him get employment. Muniraj was discovered dead in a pool of blood along Jubilee Hills Road No. 5 early on Monday morning. The local residents found the body and alerted the police.

“Some persons attacked Muniraj with stones and bricks leading to severe injuries. He subsequently died,” said Jubilee Hills police.

Police have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.