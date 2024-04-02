Hyderabad: 30-year-old man found dead in Jubilee Hills

Muniraj was discovered dead in a pool of blood on the side of the road at Jubilee Hills Road No. 5 early on Monday morning.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2024 7:33 pm IST
Tihar inmate murdered after a scuffle

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man, J Muniraj, was murdered by unknown assailants in Jubliee Hills area of the city in the early hours of Monday, April 1.

The victim, traveled to Jubilee Hills on Sunday night where he was to meet someone who promised to assist him get employment. Muniraj was discovered dead in a pool of blood along Jubilee Hills Road No. 5 early on Monday morning. The local residents found the body and alerted the police.

“Some persons attacked Muniraj with stones and bricks leading to severe injuries. He subsequently died,” said Jubilee Hills police.

MS Education Academy

Police have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2024 7:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button