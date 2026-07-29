Hyderabad: 300 kg of suspected fake paneer seized, two arrested

Hyderabad: An alleged fake paneer supply racket has been busted, and nearly 300 kg of suspected adulterated paneer has been seized at Keesara on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Two men were arrested while allegedly transporting the consignment in two autorickshaws for distribution across the city.
Paneer meant for hotels, vendors
As per reports, the suspected fake paneer was being supplied to hotels, restaurants, and local vendors.
The consignment was allegedly being transported from Yadadri-Bhongir district to Hyderabad when it was intercepted by the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT), along with food safety officials.
Samples sent for laboratory testing
It is suspected that the paneer was prepared using substandard ingredients.
The entire seized stock has been sent for laboratory testing even as the investigation continues.