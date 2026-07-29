Hyderabad: 300 kg of suspected fake paneer seized, two arrested

Suspected fake paneer was being supplied to hotels, restaurants, and local vendors.

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Hyderabad: 300 kg of suspected fake paneer seized, two arrested
Suspected fake paneer seized in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 29.

Hyderabad: An alleged fake paneer supply racket has been busted, and nearly 300 kg of suspected adulterated paneer has been seized at Keesara on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Two men were arrested while allegedly transporting the consignment in two autorickshaws for distribution across the city.

Paneer meant for hotels, vendors

As per reports, the suspected fake paneer was being supplied to hotels, restaurants, and local vendors.

Subhan Bakery

The consignment was allegedly being transported from Yadadri-Bhongir district to Hyderabad when it was intercepted by the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT), along with food safety officials.

Samples sent for laboratory testing

It is suspected that the paneer was prepared using substandard ingredients.

The entire seized stock has been sent for laboratory testing even as the investigation continues.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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