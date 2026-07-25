5 kg ganja bag seized from train at Secunderabad Railway Station

As the person carrying the bag could not be identified, officials registered an unclaimed property case.

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Hyderabad: A suspicious bag containing 5.75 kg of ganja was seized from the Konark Express following a tip-off about the transportation of narcotics by train, excise officials said on Saturday, July 25.

The inspection was conducted on the train near Secunderabad Railway Station. As the person carrying the bag could not be identified, officials registered an unclaimed property case.

The seized contraband was handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station for further investigation.

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Drug peddler held in Balanagar

In a separate operation, the Cyberabad Enforcement Team apprehended one person named Rajesh Kumar Pradhan in the Balanagar area for allegedly selling ganja and seized 620 grams of contraband from his possession.

The accused, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Balanagar Excise Station, where a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Marijuana worth Rs 6 lakh seized in Malakpet

Two people from Maharashtra were arrested in Malakpet for allegedly smuggling 12 kg of ganja into Hyderabad. The accused have been identified as 68-year-old Madhukar Vasant Shravan and 18-year-old Prem Raj.

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A case was registered, and both of them were handed over to the Malakpet Excise Station.

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