Hyderabad: 310 double bedroom houses ready for occupancy

Hyderabad: 310 double bedroom houses are ready for occupancy in Banda Maisamma area of Bansilalpeta of Sanath Nagar. They were built with a cost of Rs 2,365 lakh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set a target of constructing 1 lakh 2BHK in 111 locations around Hyderabad and has till date completed construction of over 70,000. The houses will be soon allotted to those who require them, said a press note from the government.

The state housing minister Prashant Reddy and animal husbandary, fisheries and cinematography minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the double bedroom houses at Banda Mysamma in Bansilal Peta in Sanathnagar constituency on Sunday.

310 houses in Bansilalpeta have been built in 5 blocks in S + 5 pattern. In every 560 square feet, a house worth Rs. 7.75 lakhs has been built. The Dignity Colony has been built with a special focus on easy access of amenities.

Cement road, drainage and electricity poles will be set up at a cost of Rs 232.50 lakhs. Dignity Colony also has a 350 m cement concrete road, 300 m sewerage line, sump for 100 KL capacity drinking water, street lights, 11 lifts and 16 shopping shutters to prevent the colony residents from going outside for other items.