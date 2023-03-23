Hyderabad: 31,000 fake certificates given by Mee Seva, says GHMC vigilance team

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of the GHMC recently submitted a report stating that around 31,000 fake certificates were distributed by Mee Seva centers across the city.

Of the 31,000 fake certificates, 27,000 are reportedly birth and death certificates, the report said, adding the deformity could have occurred due to technical issues, as well as taking bribes.

However, in some cases, it has been found that certificates were issued without the revenue division officer’s (RDO) actions. The RDO’s proceedings are mandatory for obtaining birth and death certificates under ‘non-availability’.

Based on the vigilance team’s report, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s additional commissioner (Health), Shruti Ojha ordered an investigation. .