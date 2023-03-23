Sirens sound in Hyderabad; Ramzan begins tomorrow

Hyderabad: Ramzan in India will begin tomorrow, March 24, as the moon was not sighted on Wednesday. Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held its monthly meeting at Khanqah Kamil, Astana Shutaria Dabeerpura, Hyderabad, to declare the date for the beginning of Ramzan in India.

The committee had requested that whoever sees the moon before 8 pm should inform the phone number 24603597, and after 8 o’clock on the phone numbers 24513246, 24576832, 24521088, or mobile numbers 9866112393, 9391964951, 9885151354, 900008138.

Ramzan in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening, and hence Ramzan will begin on Thursday in the country.

The same is true for other Middle East countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ramzan in India and in the entire world is marked by fasting, prayer, and charitable deeds. People are encouraged to help the needy and the poor during the holy month.