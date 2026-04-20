Hyderabad: 315 booked in Cyberabad weekend drunk driving crackdown

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 315 persons during a special weekend drunk-and-drive drive across the commissionerate limits on Sunday, April 19.

During the intensive checks, 268 two-wheeler riders, 15 auto drivers, 28 car drivers and four heavy vehicle drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Based on Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels, 277 offenders recorded between 36 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, 27 were between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, while 11 had levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All those caught will be produced before the court as per legal procedure, officials said.

The traffic police also said they are keeping a close watch on motorists riding without helmets.

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Reiterating that drunk driving is a serious offence, police warned that if it leads to fatal accidents, cases will be registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine.

Meanwhile, courts disposed of 120 drunk driving cases last week, between April 13 and 18. Of these, one person was awarded a jail term along with a fine, while 119 others were fined, the traffic police added.