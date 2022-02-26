Hyderabad: 345 cases of ration misuse recorded in 2021

Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has recorded 345 cases of essential commodities misuse in the city in the year 2021. This is a considerable increase from the 265 cases booked the previous year (i.e 2020).

The cases were booked under section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Section 6A refers to the seizure of essential commodities if suspected that the goods were being used for unlawful activity. In other words, if the goods in question were used for business or anything other than attending to the needs of households.

Of the 345 cases in 2021, 182 cases have been disposed and a penalty of Rs 6,37,395 has been imposed on the offenders.

Speaking to Siasat.com, District Civil Supply Officer stated that such seizures take place when either individuals use their given ration for purposes other than personal use or when ration shop traders tamper with the accounts and illegally sell their ration.

“The public distribution system (PDS) is to alleviate the suffering of poor and selling it for profit would be an unfair use of the system,” he added.

With February 2022 coming to a close, this year has witnessed only 35 6A cases under the Essential Commodities Act so far. The number is likely to rise as the months roll by.

Since 2022 up till date, the total penalties imposed on the 6A cases amount to Rs 14,88,257.