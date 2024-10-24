Hyderabad: 35 arrested for street prostitution in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: 31 women and four transgender persons were arrested by the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), SHE Teams and the local police near the KPHB metro station in Kukatpally on Thursday, October 24, for allegedly being involved in street prostitution.

The arrested individuals were presented before the tahsildar, Kukatpally Mandal, to obtain a bind-over (a court order that requires a person to behave properly for a set period), and would be released with notices issued under Section 35 of the BNSS Act (provision to arrest without warrant).

Four cases were registered at Kukatpally police station, and one case was registered at KPHB police station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

According to the police, similar arrests were made earlier this month in the same area, with 22 arrests. However, they were let go after issuing good-behaviour notices from the mandal revenue officer (MRO), Kukatpally.

The Cyberabad police, in their statement, said that the police strictly enforce laws against prostitution and related activities.