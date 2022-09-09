Hyderabad: 35K police officers deployed for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh immersion ceremonies on Friday, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy said that 35,000 police officers are on security duty in the three commisionerates of the city to ensure peace.

DGP Mahender Reddy is monitoring the Ganesh immersion rallies being held in many cities of the state, including Hyderabad, from the DGP’s office through 10 lakh CCTVs.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police monitor last leg of Ganesh Chaturthi immersion

He appreciated the police’s efforts in conducting Ganesh Utsav peacefully without any untoward incidents for the past ten days.

“We have made large-scale arrangements under the authority of the police department to conduct the immersion program peacefully in various cities and towns of the state including Hyderabad. I request everyone to cooperate with the police to make this immersion program a peaceful one,” said the DGP.