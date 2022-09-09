Hyderabad: 35K police officers deployed for Ganesh immersion

He appreciated the police's efforts for conducting Ganesh Utsav peacefully without any untoward incidents for the past ten days.

Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 9th September 2022 2:58 pm IST
Telagana DGP M Mahender Reddy.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh immersion ceremonies on Friday, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy said that 35,000 police officers are on security duty in the three commisionerates of the city to ensure peace.

DGP Mahender Reddy is monitoring the Ganesh immersion rallies being held in many cities of the state, including Hyderabad, from the DGP’s office through 10 lakh CCTVs.

He appreciated the police’s efforts in conducting Ganesh Utsav peacefully without any untoward incidents for the past ten days.

“We have made large-scale arrangements under the authority of the police department to conduct the immersion program peacefully in various cities and towns of the state including Hyderabad. I request everyone to cooperate with the police to make this immersion program a peaceful one,” said the DGP.

