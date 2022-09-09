Hyderabad: Police monitor last leg of Ganesh Chaturthi immersion

Hyderabad: Despite heavy rains, the final immersion procession for Ganesh Chaturthi has commenced in the city. The Balapur Ganesh reached the Chandrayangutta crossroads amidst the chants of ‘Ganapathi Bappa Mouriya’. Hundreds of people are accompanying one of the oldest Ganesh in the city installed in the 1980s.

Senior police officials are accompanying the Balapur Ganesh.

In the old city procession picked up the pace with idols from Shamsheergunj, Lal Darwaza, Chatrinaka, Moosa Bowli, Aliabad, Jangammet lined up on procession route.

The main procession route in Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Aliabad, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Afzalgunj, M J Market, Basheerbagh and Hussainsagar . Tributary processions are joining the main procession from Dilsukhnagar, I S Sadan, Santoshnagar, Rajendarnagar, Langer Houz, Shaikpet, Ameerpet and Secunderabad from different directions.

The Hyderabad police deployed 25,000 policemen, dog squads, anti-sabotage teams, and armed special squads. Drone patrolling and monitoring with closed circuit cameras is going on. The cyberspace is monitored by IT teams and Cybercrime police.

Prayers at Mecca Masjid ended around 1.30 pm and the gathering dispersed. Religious scholars appealed to maintain peace and attend prayers near the houses of community members.