Hyderabad: 36 MMTS Trains to be suspended for two days

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday said as many as 36 MMTS trains will not operate between March 18 to 20.

Nine service trains between Lingampally and Hyderabad including train numbers 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47138, 47139, and 47140 will remain suspended.

Apart from these another nine trains operating between Hyderabad-Lingampally route including train numbers 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118, and 47120 will remain suspended.

Eight trains operating on the Lingampally- Falaknuma station including train numbers 47176, 47189, 47186, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 will remain suspended.

“Apart from these from these train number 47150 on the Secunderabad- Lingampally route and train number 47195 on Lingampalli-Secunderabad route will also remain suspended,” said a press release from the SCR.