Hyderabad: 4 arrested for cyberstalking, harassing engineering college girls

Hyderabad: Four accused were arrested by the Ghatkesar police on Saturday for allegedly cyberstalking and harassing women of an engineering college.

A student of Vigana Bharathi Institue of Technology had initially complained about the stalkers in the month of November.

However as the instances increased and the women reported more cases of stalking and cyber harassment, a warden of the institute, Sri Danda Hemanth Reddy, filed a complaint on January 4 following which, a case was booked and the accused were identified and arrested.

The case was booked under sections 354 (D) (Stalking), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), and 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and sections 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67 (A) of the IT Act.

The accused allegedly threatened women to talk to them by morphing their photos and demanded they meet them at a given location. They threatened the students of posting the images on social media.

When the students blocked the contacts, they used different numbers to reach out and further threaten them.

The accused, have been identified as Choppara Laxmi Ganesh, 19, Meda Pradeep alias Pethuru, 19, Balam Sathish, 20, and Chavala Durga Prasad,19, all students of Intermediate students.

The accused accessed the WhatsApp numbers of the victims through Instagram and formed WhatsApp groups where they abused and harassed women using filthy language.