Hyderabad: Man held for morphing photos of engineering college girls

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police arrested a youngster for creating fake social media accounts of girls at a private engineering college and harassing them on Friday.

The accused was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the suspect was added to an all-girls WhatsApp group by one of his acquaintances. He started morphing the Whatsapp display pictures of girls to harass and blackmail them.

The incident came to light when the girls protested at the college and hostel premises, alleging that management and authorities were not taking the necessary action on Thursday.

The Ghatkesar police filed a complaint and formed special teams to arrest the suspect in Vijayawada, where the suspect confessed.