Hyderabad: Engineering college students seek arrest of cyberbully

Hyderabad: Student union representatives staged a protest at VBIT (Vignana Bharati Institute of Technology) engineering college in Aushapur, on Thursday, demanding the arrest of an accused who has been stalking girl students online.

The students alleged that this unknown person has been sending obscene messages to a first-year student since November 2022.

He befriended the girl initially who gradually felt uncomfortable and stopped replying back to him.

This angered the person who then started stalking her online.

The accused sent abusive and obscene messages to the victim by morphing her photos.

The student union representatives barged into the college campus and staged a protest in front of the administration block demanding his arrest.

Based on the complaint of the hostel warden of VBIT college, police registered a case against an unknown offender under sections 354D, 509, 469 IPC and sections 67, 67A of the IT act.