Hyderabad: Probe on Insta page ‘Jhamunda’ for harassing couples

Hyderabad: A full fledged investigation has been launched by the city police’s cyber crime team on the instagram page ‘Jhamunda_official’ for harassing couples. The person using the page has been invading the privacy of youngsters. He has been stalking couples specifically to film and upload videos and photos while they are in public spaces. Three cases have been booked against the page.

The Instagram page shot to notoriety when at least three persons noticed their videos being uploaded on the page while they were sitting with their friends. They approached the Hyderabad police, following which three cases have been booked against the administrator of the ‘Jhamunda_official’ page.

The page, or its owner, is more or less moral policing youngsters. Moreover, followers of the page on Instagram have also been told to share any videos of others they film.

In one incident, a teenager was caught by a couple at a shopping mall in Hyderabad for filming them and sending the video to the ‘Jhamunda’ page on Instagram. After warning him, the couple chose not to file a police complaint.

“A special team has been constituted to dig into the ‘Jhamunda’ page and its activities. Soon we will catch him,” said an official of Hyderabad police.