Hyderabad: 4 arrested for displaying Lawrence Bishnoi poster; Bajrang Dal protests

Police acted after a viral video showed youths displaying gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s poster during a Hanuman Jayanti procession; Bajrang Dal staged a protest at the station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2026 9:33 am IST|   Updated: 5th April 2026 10:34 am IST
Lawrence Bishnoi poster at Hanuman Jayanti rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police on Saturday, April 4, arrested four persons who were carrying and displaying the photograph of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Thursday.

The Sultan Bazaar police had booked a case after the video of a group of youngsters displaying the poster went viral on social media platforms. The police identified and took four people into custody.

A few more people are identified, and efforts are made to nab them. The police didn’t reveal their names.

Subhan Bakery

Bajrang Dal protests arrest

Following the arrest of four people who are allegedly members of right-wing organisations, the Bajrang Dal members staged a protest at the Sultan Bazaar police station and raised slogans against the Hyderabad police.

They demanded the release of the arrested persons. The Bajrang Dal workers also raised slogans against chief minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party government.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th April 2026 9:33 am IST|   Updated: 5th April 2026 10:34 am IST

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