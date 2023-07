Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police arrested four people who were gambling at a house at Meerpet. The police seized Rs 54,390 cash, three sets of playing cards and four mobile phones.

Acting on a specific information, the police raided a house at Gurramguda, which come under Meerpet police station limits, apprehended the four accused. Later, they were handed over to the local police.

A case is filed against the accused.