Hyderabad: 4 get life imprisonment for killing Intermediate student

Hyderabad: Four youths who were convicted of killing a 19-year-old Intermediate student E Sudheer were sentenced to life in prison by a court in LB Nagar on Wednesday.

E Sudheer was hacked to death in Kukatpally in full public view while he was on his way to give an exam and received justice nearly after five years of his death.

The court further charged them with a fine of Rs 20,000.

The convict, 20-year-old B Naveen, and his three associates, 20-year-old Jilla Mahesh, 20-year-old K Theja Rao and 21-year-old Ippali Krishna were imposed with IPC sections of murder, abetting an offense, and criminal conspiracy, Arms Act and SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Public prosecutor M Ganga Reddy, after the court verdict said, “The statements of the eyewitnesses, Meghnath, home guard Anji, a woman who sold sickles to the convicts, and the FSL report matching the DNA of the blood stains found on their clothes with the DNA of Sudheer played a key role in getting the conviction.”

The four convicts were residents of Moosapet and neighbours of Sudheer, who was killed in broad daylight on Kukatpally main road on March 12, 2018.

At around 8.30 am, E Sudheer, a student of Pratibha Junior College in Kukatpally, was attacked with hunting sickles when he was on heading to Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Kukatpally, to appear for an economics exam.

Head constable Prabhakar and Anji, who were at the spot on duty, managed to nab Naveen and three others subsequently.

The rivalry between the two groups in the locality was the trigger for the murder according to police who also said that one of the accused had a criminal record.