Hyderabad: Engineering student who sets herself ablaze, dies

Hyderabad: An engineering student set herself on fire and died on Thursday in Kukatpally.

The incident took place at Allwyn colony in Kukatpally which comes under the limits of Jagadgiri Gutta police station.

The victim was identified as 22 years old Sirisha who completed her engineering and recently joined Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) to learn Java language course. She stayed with her relatives at Allwyn colony in Kukatpally.

According to the Preliminary report filed by the police, she went to the fourth floor of the building carrying petrol in a bottle and doused herself with petrol, and set herself ablaze upon hearing her cries the residents came to rescue her and informed the police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, investigating officer Srikanth said, “FIR has been registered and however the reason for suicide was unknown.”