Siasat Millat Fund performs burial of ten unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat, received a letter from Rajendra Nagar Police Station requesting the burial of Muslim bodies. Apart from this, burial requests were received from 9 different police stations. A total of 10 Muslim bodies were gathered and buried in Kokatpally cemetery.

The funeral prayers of eight Muslim bodies were led by Mullah Nashkeel Ahmed Qasmi Soheli at Osmania Hospital, while the funeral prayers of two dead bodies were led by Syed Zahid Hussain Shah Qadri at Gandhi Hospital.

On this occasion, Muhammad Abdul Baseer, Muhammad Abdul Jalil, and Syed Amjad Ali prayed for forgiveness for the deceased. Syed Abdul Manan prayed for those who contributed to the Siasat Millat Fund. May Allah SWT accept the services of the institution of Siasat and bless Zahid Ali Khan with good health and long life, he prayed.