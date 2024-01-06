Hyderabad: 4 get life term 6 yrs after gruesome murder of pregnant woman

Hyderabad: A metropolitan sessions court on Friday, January 5, handed life sentences to four individuals nearly six years after the dismembered remains of a pregnant woman, Pinky, murdered in Hyderabad, were discovered near Kondapur Botanical Garden.

The accused, Vikas Kashyap, Mamatha Jha, Amarkant Jha, and Anil Jha, had been denied bail 18 times by both the sessions court and the Telangana High Court.

The Cyberabad police apprehended the suspects, originally from the Rajour hamlet in Bihar, on February 13, 2018, for the murder of 32-year-old Pinky, also known as Shalini. Pinky’s body, cut into eight parts, was by the Gachibowli police found inside two bags on January 30, 2018.

Investigations revealed that Vikas, Pinky’s live-in partner, murdered her on January 27, 2018, with assistance from his parents, Mamatha and Anil Jha, and his friend Amarkant. After hiding the body in their home’s bathroom for a day, they used a marble-cutting machine to dismember it.

The body parts were then dumped near the Botanical Garden in two heavy-duty blue bags on January 29, 2018.

Authorities explained that Pinky, who had moved from her ex-husband Dinesh’s Bihar home to live with Vikas, travelled to Hyderabad with her seven-year-old child in December 2017. Vikas, however, started a relationship with Mamatha after moving to Hyderabad. Feeling threatened, Vikas and Mamatha planned and executed Pinky’s murder, according to the police.