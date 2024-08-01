Hyderabad: 4 GHMC officials arrested for fraud worth Rs 5.78 cr

Published: 1st August 2024
Hyderabad: Four employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were arrested for their involvement in forgery and cheating on Wednesday, July 31.

They are accused of collaborating with three other individuals to fabricate documents regarding open lands in Upperpally, facilitating the acquisition of Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

The arrested GHMC employees include Mohd Khabirullah Khan and N Krishna Mohan, who are based at the GHMC Circle No 11 office in Rajendranagar, along with K Srinivas Reddy and A Deepak from the head office.

According to the police, the GHMC had plans to expand roads from Dairy Farm PVNR pillar no. 213 to Kismathpur village, which would impact survey numbers 43, 44, and 46 in Upperpally village.

Three individuals allegedly submitted forged documents asserting that their properties were affected by this project, and the GHMC employees are accused of misrepresenting the situation to assist these individuals.

The three individuals sold the TDR (Transferable Development Rights) for Rs 5.78 crore to a real estate developer and divided the sale proceeds among all the accused parties.

Following a complaint filed at the Rajendranagar police station, the authorities apprehended the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) officials and remanded them to judicial custody.

