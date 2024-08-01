9911 sq mts of potholes in Telangana repaired in last 3 months, HC told

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government informed the High Court that it has repaired 9,911 square meters of potholes in the last three months and a total of 278,026 square meters over the past three to six months.

A detailed report from the chief engineer of the Roads and Buildings department included a district-wise breakdown of these repairs.

The chief engineer noted that pothole filling is an ongoing process. To improve the management of pothole complaints, the government is developing an app in partnership with Telangana Technology Services (TGTS) to help citizens report potholes and monitor repair statuses.

This update was part of a public interest litigation concerning road conditions and potholes. In response, the High Court instructed the government to create an app for citizens to report potholes and mandated that action reports be made available on the Roads and Buildings department’s website.

Additionally, the court requested a status report on the current state of potholes in the Hyderabad Metropolitan area and the measures taken to address them.