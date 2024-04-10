Hyderabad: 4 held by Cyberabad police for illegal betting during IPL

Published: 10th April 2024
Image: Siasat

Hyderabad: A Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested four persons who were organizing cricket betting at a house in Miyapur on Tuesday night. The Cyberabad police seized Rs 43.57 lakh in cash, laptops, mobile phones and motorcycles.

The arrested persons have been identified ad Aluru Trinath, 34, Manam Rajesh, 33, B Swami 30 and M Ganapathi The accused are natives of Andhra Pradesh and were organizing cricket betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Hyderabad.

The Cyberabad police identified close to 50 persons who had participated in the betting. The prime accused S Venkateshwar Rao is absconding.

The organizers collected the betting amount from punters through online payments, said the Cyberabad police.

