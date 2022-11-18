Hyderabad: 4 interstate fraudsters arrested for duping people for Rs 15 cr

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Thursday arrested a group of five persons for duping people of Rs 15 crores on the pretext of jobs.

The primary accused was identified as Deepak Sharma, CEO of M/s Digital India Pvt. Ltd, registered in Ghaziabad. Delhi/Uttar Pradesh. He opened an office at Banjara Hills. The office operated from July 2021 to June 2022. Sharma along with other accused offered a work-from-home job to digitize/scan old novels and books.

He published this scheme through newspapers and bulk SMS to the general public about the scheme of 10,000 pages to be completed within 25 days at Rs 50,000 per month, against which a caution deposit of Rs 1 lakh was collected.

In addition, they also offered free scanners stating that they have MOUs with NGOs in the USA and Europe. In response to the above messages, the victims approached the accused at the Banjara Hills office and he promised the above job.

About 620 members joined the group, from whom he collected about Rs 15 crores as a caution deposit amount and issued receipts during the same period. The accused persons paid the victims for 3-4 months and finally closed the office at Banjara Hills and Ghaziabad in the month of June this year and absconded with the amount of caution deposit.

The three other accused were identified as Syed Sameer Uddin, Ashish Kumar and Amit Sharma.