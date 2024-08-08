Hyderabad: 4 new TGSRTC buses to ply between Abdullapurmet and Kachiguda rly station

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Commission (TGSRTC) Greater Hyderabad Zone announced on Wednesday, August 7, the introduction of four buses making round trips from Kachiguda Railway Station to Abdullapurmet, effective Friday, August 9, for the convenience of the general public.

The TGSRTC buses will run via Kachiguda Station, Jail Garden, Superbazaar, Dilsukhnagar, Dwarakanagar, LB Nagar X Road, Panama, Bhagyalatha, Hayathnagar, LR Palam, Pedda Amberpet, Outer Ring Road, Abdullapurmet and will return in the evening,

The first bus from Kachiguda Railway station to Abdullapurmet will start at 6:10 am, and the last bus will be at 8:40 pm, while the first bus from Abdullapurmet to Kachiguda will be at 7:20 am and the last bus at 9:50 pm.

The frequency of the buses on the route will be of a 30-minute duration.