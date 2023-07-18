Hyderabad: 4 sent to jail for thrashing, refusing to pay shopkeeper

Hyderabad: Four persons who purchased soft drinks at a shop and refused to pay money instead thrashed him were awarded an 18-day jail term by a local court in the city.

Rocky Philips, Mohd Maaz Khan, Mohd Arbaz and Mohd Taimur all of them consumed liquor and went to a shop at Bapunagar under S R Nagar police station on Tuesday night. The four accused bought cool drinks from the victim’s shop and when he demanded money, they abused him and beat him.

On a complaint, the S R Nagar police arrived and took them into custody. An e-petty case was booked and the four people were produced in Xth Special Metropolitan Magistrate court at Maniranjan Complex Gandhi Bhavan.

The court sentenced them to an 18-day jail term.